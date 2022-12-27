Richards (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Richards sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to the Lakers, so his absence is not entirely surprising. P.J. Washington could see more minutes as a result, while Richards' next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Warriors in the second half of a back-to-back set.
