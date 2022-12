Head coach Steve Clifford relayed Thursday that Richards (ankle) will not be the primary backup center versus the Thunder even if he plays, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Richards will apparently play third fiddle at center behind Mason Plumlee and Mark Williams, who has played reasonably well over the last pair of games. Richards will likely draw a more considerable role in future tilts, but he's not expected to see too many minutes Thursday.