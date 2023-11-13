Richards closed Sunday's 129-107 loss to the Knicks with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 22 minutes.

Richards outplayed Charlotte's starting center, Mark Williams, despite the fact both played similar minutes, but that does not mean Richards will move to the starting lineup any time soon. He is playing well as a backup, and while that role limits his upside considerably, it's worth noting that he has scored in double digits in five of his last six appearances.