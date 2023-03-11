Richards will enter the starting lineup Saturday against the Jazz, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Mark Williams (thumb) is sitting out Saturday and is considered day-to-day going forward. Richards is coming off a double-double Thursday against Detroit and will be a popular streamer in Williams' absence, but it's worth mentioning that the Hornets have only two games on the schedule next week.
