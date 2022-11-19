Richards amassed 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and three blocks across 30 minutes during Friday's 132-122 double-overtime loss to Cleveland.

Richards secured his third double-double of the 2022-23 campaign and swatted away a season-high three shots. His scoring production has been inconsistent at best through the first month of the season, however, as he had been held to just 11 total points over his last two matchups heading into Friday's clash. Richards has shown that he's capable of scoring in double figures, but fantasy managers shouldn't count on this type of performance on a nightly basis.