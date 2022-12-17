Richards finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 23 minutes during Friday's 125-106 loss to the Hawks.

Richards outplayed Mason Plumlee in the loss, putting up his seventh double-double of the season. Plumlee did spend some time in the locker room in this one, affording a few extra minutes to Richards. The upside is clearly there for Richards, although until he usurps Plumlee in the rotation, he remains on the outside looking in when it comes to standard formats.