Richards contributed 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 loss to Cleveland.

Richards remained in the starting lineup Sunday, turning in his 10th double-double of the season, and second in his last three games. With Mark Williams (thumb) riding the pine, Richards has a nice opportunity in front of him, at least for the short term. While it doesn't sound as though Williams will miss significant time, the Hornets are likely to take it easy in terms of getting him back on the floor. Until that point, Richards is a must-roster player, even in standard leagues.