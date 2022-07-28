Richards averaged 14.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 assists in 23.7 minutes throughout two Summer League games.

Richards showed his ability to finish at the rim efficiently, rebound and protect the rim during Summer League. His strong performance could put him in the mix to receive frontcourt minutes for the Hornets this season, though he'll have to compete with lottery pick Mark Williams, as well as P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee. If Richards can crack the frontcourt rotation, he should be able to show off his defensive capabilities while receiving easy looks from LaMelo Ball. Ultimately, though, Richards is very much a wait-and-see player who shouldn't be drafted in most fantasy formats.