Richards averaged 14.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 assists in 23.7 minutes throughout two Summer League games.

Richards showed his ability to finish at the rim efficiently, rebound and protect the rim during the Summer League. His strong performance puts him firmly in the mix to receive frontcourt minutes for the Hornets this season given the team has few big men with rookie Mark Williams their only other seven-footer. If Richards can crack the frontcourt rotation, he should be able to show off his defensive capabilities while receiving easy looks from LaMelo Ball.