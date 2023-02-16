Richards finished Wednesday's 120-110 win over the Spurs with six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and five blocks in 18 minutes.

Mark Williams has claimed the starting center gig in the wake of last week's trade that sent Mason Plumlee to the Clippers, but Richards has seized hold of a rotation spot as Williams' backup and looks like a strong pickup in deeper leagues. Despite playing fewer than 20 minutes in three of the four contests since the Plumlee trade, Richards has averaged 7.0 points, 7.5 boards and 1.8 blocks while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.