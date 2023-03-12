Richards finished Saturday's 119-111 loss to the Jazz with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 30 minutes.

Stepping into the starting five for the first time all season while top center Mark Williams (thumb) was sidelined, Richards came through for any managers that streamed him for blocks, rebounds and field-goal percentage. The Hornets are listing Williams as doubtful for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday against the Cavaliers, so at least for one more contest, Richards looks like he'll have elevated fantasy value while serving as a big-minute starter. Kai Jones is expected to remain in the rotation Sunday as Richards' primary backup in the likely event that Williams sits again.