Richards registered 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 win over Detroit.

Richards hauled in a team-high rebound total while finishing as one of five Hornets players with 10 or more points in Thursday's victory. Richards has secured a double-double nine times this season, his first such performance since Dec. 19 against Sacramento.