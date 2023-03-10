Richards registered 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 win over Detroit.
Richards hauled in a team-high rebound total while finishing as one of five Hornets players with 10 or more points in Thursday's victory. Richards has secured a double-double nine times this season, his first such performance since Dec. 19 against Sacramento.
More News
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Blocks three shots in loss•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Approaches double-double off bench•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Swats five shots in bench role•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Logs 17 minutes as primary backup•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Plays ahead of Mark Williams•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Re-enters rotation in loss•