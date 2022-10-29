Richards supplied 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 FT) and six rebounds in 20 minutes during Friday's 113-93 loss to the Magic.
Richards tallied another double-digit scoring total for Charlotte in the loss, his third straight such game this season. In five games this season, Richards is averaging 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per contest.
