Richards ended with 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 133-112 loss to the Lakers.

The fourth-year center has thrived while Mark Williams (back) has been sidelined. Richards has started nine straight games and delivered four double-doubles during that stretch, including a current three-game streak, while averaging 9.6 points, 8.8 boards, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 assists and shooting 69.2 percent from the floor. Williams still has no clear timeline for his return, so Richards' fantasy appeal will remain boosted in the short term.