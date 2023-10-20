Richards notched 15 points (4-4 FG, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 21 minutes in Thursday's 127-99 preseason loss to Boston.

Richards led all bench players in Thursday's preseason finale in scoring while finishing with the second-highest point total on the team in a loss to Boston. Richards rounds out the preseason averaging 9.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over 21.5 minutes over four preseason contests.