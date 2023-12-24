Richards closed with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Richards led all players in Saturday's contest in rebounds while finishing as one of four Hornets with a double-digit point total and as the lone player with a double-double in a losing effort. Richards secured a season high in rebounds, hauling in 10 or more boards in six contests this year. He has now notched a double-double in two of his last three games.