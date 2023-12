Richards chipped in six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 111-100 loss to the Bulls.

Richards made his first start of the 2023-24 season with Mark Williams (back) sidelined, leading all Hornets in rebounds and blocks in a losing effort. Richards has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in three games this season, tallying three or blocks in two outings.