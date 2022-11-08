Richards registered eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to Washington.

Richards continues to play a steady role off the bench as the Hornets' backup center, and while he's a capable rebounder and shot-blocker, he's not doing quite enough to justify starting in most leagues. However, if Mason Plumlee or P.J. Washington were to sustain an injury, Richards would be in line for a significant bump in playing time. Over his last five games, Richards is posting 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 18.8 minutes.