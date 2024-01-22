Richards (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against Minnesota.

Richards missed both halves of Charlotte's recent back-to-back set and will likely be sidelined for a third straight game Monday. He had been playing well in the absence of Mark Williams (back), but with both big men sidelined, P.J. Washington has been starting next to Miles Bridges in the frontcourt, while Nathan Mensah and JT Thor handle increased roles off the bench.