Richards (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against Minnesota.
Richards missed both halves of Charlotte's recent back-to-back set and will likely be sidelined for a third straight game Monday. He had been playing well in the absence of Mark Williams (back), but with both big men sidelined, P.J. Washington has been starting next to Miles Bridges in the frontcourt, while Nathan Mensah and JT Thor handle increased roles off the bench.
More News
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Questionable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Ruled out against Philadelphia•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Won't play Friday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Posts double-double•