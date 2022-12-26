Richards (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against Portland.
Richards sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to the Lakers, and it seems unlikely that he'll be able to suit up against the Trail Blazers. If he's unavailable, P.J. Washington could see a slight uptick in playing time.
