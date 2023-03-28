Richards will start at center Tuesday against the Thunder.
Charlotte's center rotation will be a mess to close out the season, as they will play two centers each night and sit the third big man. For Tuesday's game, Kai Jones is expected to be the backup center with Mark Williams getting the night off.
