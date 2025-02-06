Smith finished Wednesday's 112-102 loss to the Bucks with 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists and two rebounds over 32 minutes.

Two days after scoring a season-high 24 points in Monday's loss to the Wizards, Smith answered with a 22-point outing in Wednesday's defeat and was the game's third-leading scorer behind Damian Lillard (29) and Bobby Portis (23). Smith has been in the Hornets' starting lineup since Jan. 17, and he's taken on a larger role on offense due to the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle). Over his last three outings, Smith has averaged 22.0 points on 58.1 percent shooting (including 56.5 percent from three on 7.7 3PA/G), 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals over 34.8 minutes per contest. Smith and the Hornets will look to break out of their six-game slump against Victor Wembanyama and the new-look Spurs on Friday.