Smith chipped in 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 122-105 loss to the Heat.
Smith led the Hornets in scoring in this loss, which is impressive since the likes of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams were also in the starting lineup. Smith has scored in double digits in five of his last six outings despite starting just once in that stretch. He's averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.2 steals per game since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Hornets' Nick Smith: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Hornets' Nick Smith: Solid output off bench Friday•
-
Hornets' Nick Smith: Notches 13 points•
-
Hornets' Nick Smith: Torches Spurs for 26 points•
-
Hornets' Nick Smith: Running with second unit Monday•
-
Hornets' Nick Smith: Supplies 19 points Saturday•