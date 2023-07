Smith recorded 33 points (13-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 97-93 Summer League loss to Portland.

Smith led the Hornets in scoring with impressive efficiency despite the loss Tuesday. While his six turnovers were an issue, Smith showed off his potential to get past his defender off the bounce and convert on his outside shots.