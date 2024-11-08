site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Nick Smith: Good to go Friday
Smith (illness) is available for Friday's game versus the Pacers.
Smith was a late addition to the injury report with an illness but will play through it against Indiana. Smith is averaging 3.5 points in 9.0 minutes across his two appearances this season.
