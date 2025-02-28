Smith totaled 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 103-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Smith led the team with seven assists, his highest total in this area this season. The 2023 first-rounder shouldn't struggle for playmaking opportunities as a full-time starter with the injury-plagued Hornets down the stretch, but his lack of efficiency has left a lot to be desired. Smith is shooting just 33.7 percent from the floor and 24.5 percent from three-point land across his last eight contests, averaging 11.4 points, 3.1 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes during this period.