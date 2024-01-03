Smith closed with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one assist and two blocks across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 victory over Sacramento.

With Charlotte shorthanded, Smith has played double-digit minutes in nine straight games, averaging 8.1 points on 45.2 percent shooting during that stretch. He should continue to garner a modest bench role as long as LaMelo Ball (ankle), Brandon Miller (hip) and Gordon Hayward (calf) remain out, but Smith isn't producing enough to be on fantasy radars in standard leagues.