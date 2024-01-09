Smith finished Monday's 119-112 overtime loss to Chicago with 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes.

The 27th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has forced his way into a significant role in the backcourt rotation over the last few weeks with an impressive performance from beyond the arc. Over the last eight games, Smith has drained multiple three-pointers six times and shot 58.1 percent from long distance, averaging 9.5 points, 2.3 threes, 2.1 boards and 1.8 assists in only 18.6 minutes a night from the second unit. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is closing in on his return, which will shake things up, but Smith's current run will make it tough for coach Steve Clifford to return the rookie to the end of the bench.