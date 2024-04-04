Smith finished with four points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 89-86 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Since being recalled from the G League on March 4, Smith has averaged just 2.3 points in 8.1 minutes, shooting 28.9 percent from the field. Prior to the All-Star break, the 19-year-old's numbers were considerably better, as he averaged 6.6 points in 15.8 minutes and shot 40.6 percent from the field. Despite his poor shooting lately, expect the rookie to receive playing time as the season winds down with LaMelo Ball (ankle), Seth Curry (ankle) and Cody Martin (ankle) out for the rest of the season.