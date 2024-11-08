Smith is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to an illness.
Despite not appearing on the injury report all day, Smith is now in danger of missing Friday's contest due to a non-COVID illness. However, the 20-year-old forward's potential absence shouldn't significantly impact Charlotte's rotation.
