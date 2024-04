Smith recorded 24 points (9-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 win over the Cavaliers.

Smith was the leading scorer in the Hornets' regular-season finale Sunday. His 24 points and six made threes were both career highs as he saw extended playing time with Charlotte sitting multiple rotational players. Over the last two games of the season, Smith averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 31.0 minutes game contest.