Smith is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Magic.

Smith made a spot start Sunday and posted 19 points, three rebounds and three assists against the Heat, but he'll return to his regular bench role for this matchup as LaMelo Ball and DaQuan Jeffries will start on the backcourt. Smith has been playing well in recent weeks, regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. He's averaging 2.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game across 13 appearances in March (five starts).