The Hornets list Smith as doubtful for Friday's game against the Raptors with a right ankle sprain.

Smith was called up from the G League's Greensboro Swarm earlier in the day, but he doesn't look like he'll be on track to play Friday against the Raptors while he manages the ankle injury. Even when healthy, Smith hasn't been a regular member of the Charlotte rotation during his rookie season. He's appeared in eight of the Hornets' first 19 games, averaging 4.0 points and 0.6 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per contest.