Smith (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Smith will join LaMelo Ball (ankle) on the sideline for the first half of Charlotte's back-to-back set. KJ Simpson, Seth Curry, Elfrid Payton and Isaiah Wong are all candidates for increased roles Sunday. Smith can be considered questionable for Monday's game in Brooklyn.
