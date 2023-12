Smith recorded a career-high nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt) along with one rebound and one block across 14 minutes in Thursday's 129-128 victory over the Nets.

It appears Smith will get more opportunities off the bench after an MRI confirmed LaMelo Ball sustained a right ankle sprain, sidelining him for at least a week. In Smith's last six games, he has averaged 8.7 minutes per game, so expect that to trend upwards in the immediate future.