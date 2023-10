Smith produced 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two turnovers in 20 minutes of Tuesday's 113-109 preseason loss to Miami.

Smith certainly had his moments and he showed plenty of promise during the Summer League. The rookie guard is expected to spend some time in the G League this season with the Hornets loaded at guard, so he's unlikely to have a fantasy impact in most leagues early on.