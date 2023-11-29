Smith supplied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt) in five minutes during Tuesday's 115-91 loss to the Knicks.

Smith played in just his seventh game of the season Tuesday, scoring a career-high eight points in five minutes. The Hornets recently lost LaMelo Ball to what is being described as a serious ankle sprain. While Smith is still buried on the depth chart, there is a chance the Hornets may opt to see what they have in Smith, especially if their current trajectory holds. He is clearly not someone who needs to be prioritized, but the situation warrants at least some attention.