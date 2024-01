Smith logged eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 128-125 victory over Minnesota.

Smith was conducive to good ball movement and offensive activity for the Hornets last night, although he provided his scoring value from being a reliable spot-up man in the corner. The rookie profiles as a two-way sparkplug at the moment, and connecting on 45.5 percent of 77 three-point attempts thus far is forming an exciting foundation.