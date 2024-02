Smith racked up 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 126-106 loss to Oklahoma City.

Smith's skinny frame and lack of true point guard instincts are on the learning curve as a rookie, but his three-point shooting has been off-the-charts. He connected on just 33.8 percent of 4.2 threes per game during his one-and-done campaign at Arkansas last year, so his 47.9 percent clip through 94 attempts thus far is a revelation.