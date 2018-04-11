Hornets' Nicolas Batum: 14 points in finale
Batum tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds during Tuesday's 119-93 win over Indiana.
This was one of two games in which Batum scored in double figures since Mar. 15 to wrap up the regular season. The 28-year-old's season production of 11.6 points per game drastically declined from last year's total of 15.1 points per contest. Behind Dwight Howard, Batum is the second highest paid Hornets player and is set to make a enormous $24 million in 2018-19 during his third year of his five year contract.
