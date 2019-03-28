Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Absent from injury report
Batum (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Batum has missed the last three games with what ended up being a fairly serious illness, but it appears the swingman is back to full strength after losing eight pounds while sidelined. There has been no report, however, that Batum is going to face any restrictions, so expect him to be a full go Friday.
