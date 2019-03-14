Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Absent from injury report
Batum (eye) is not listed on the injury for Friday's game in Washington.
As expected, Batum has been cleared to play after missing his first game of the season Monday due to a right eye abrasion. Batum is expected to be a full go, which would send Jeremy Lamb back to his regular role off the bench.
