Batum tallied 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 victory over Atlanta.

Batum produced one of his better efforts Wednesday, chipping in across the board in the victory over Atlanta. Batum has been disappointing to begin the season, struggling to maintain standard league value. A game such as this will hopefully be the start of a turnaround for the veteran but we would have to see him do it a few more times to proclaim him as a must-roster player once again.