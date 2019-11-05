Hornets' Nicolas Batum: At least two weeks away
Batum (finger) said Tuesday that he's still at least two weeks away from being cleared to return, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Batum suffered a fractured finger on opening night, and he looks to be on schedule with the initial 3-to-4-week recovery timetable. He noted that his finger is improving, and he's been able to participate in some limited basketball activities, as the injury is to his non-shooting hand. Still, this latest update means Batum is on course to miss at least eight more contests.
