Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Available Wednesday
Batum (illness) will suit up for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
After missing the last two games due to illness, Batum will be available to play on Wednesday against the Timberwolves. However, since playing in his homecoming in France on January 24th against the Bucks, the French wing has completely fallen out of the rotation, as he has not logged a minute since.
