Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Back at practice
Batum (hand) is practicing Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday against Golden State, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Batum suffered a left hand injury during Monday's matchup against the Suns, though he's not expected to miss any additional time while on the mend. He's been tagged as probable heading into Wednesday's clash.
