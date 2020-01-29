Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Back in bench role
Batum is coming off the bench Tuesday against the Knicks.
Batum entered the starting lineup for Friday's clash with the Bucks, scoring five points over 34 minutes of action, but he'll be sent back to the bench Tuesday. Miles Bridges draws the start at small forward in Batum's place.
