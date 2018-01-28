Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Can't find shot in Saturday's loss
Batum scored nine points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 95-91 loss to the Heat.
It's the second time in three games Batum has been held to single digits in scoring, while his poor shooting ended a streak of eight straight games with at least one three-pointer. The veteran wing continues to struggle with his consistency, and while he has yet to miss a game in January, the elbow injury that cost him the first 12 games of the season may still be affecting him.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Nears double-double in Friday's win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Racks up buckets in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Team-high scoring total in blowout win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Efficient with shots in Friday's defeat•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scoreless in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores season-high 23 points•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...