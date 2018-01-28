Play

Batum scored nine points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 95-91 loss to the Heat.

It's the second time in three games Batum has been held to single digits in scoring, while his poor shooting ended a streak of eight straight games with at least one three-pointer. The veteran wing continues to struggle with his consistency, and while he has yet to miss a game in January, the elbow injury that cost him the first 12 games of the season may still be affecting him.

