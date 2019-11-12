Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Cleared for practice

Batum (finger) participated in most of Tuesday's practice, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Batum remains without a firm timetable for a return, but it's good to see that he's been given the green light to return to practice. "That doesn't tell us when he's going to be ready to go 100 percent, but he was out there," stated coach James Borrego. "How far away, we don't know yet."