Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Cleared for practice
Batum (finger) participated in most of Tuesday's practice, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Batum remains without a firm timetable for a return, but it's good to see that he's been given the green light to return to practice. "That doesn't tell us when he's going to be ready to go 100 percent, but he was out there," stated coach James Borrego. "How far away, we don't know yet."
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...