Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Cleared to play in opener

Batum (Achilles) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Batum has officially made it through the Achilles soreness that had plagued him this preseason, which doesn't come as a surprise given he was able to put together a full practice late last week. The Hornets have set to reveal what their starting lineup will be, but there is a chance Batum starts the season coming off the bench with the Hornets likely putting an emphasis on the development of younger talent this season.